In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Major Players, Segments, Demand, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Regional Analysis

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.

Epithelix Sàrl MATTEK LONZA InSphero Emulate, Inc. AlveoliX AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc PromoCell GmbH Merck KGaA Horizon Discovery Group plc

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of In vitro lung model. For instance, in June, 2018, The US patent office accepted the patent for the AlveoliX lung-on-chip system which assist is developing drug candidates for lung diseases.

The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, growing research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

