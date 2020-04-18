Location of Things Market 2020 | Latest World Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis Report 2025

This research report on Global Location of Things Market explores market size, CAGR and global forecast for the next five years i.e. till 2025. This report assesses the market pricing trends, consumption trends and forecasts sales between 2020 and 2025. The competitive landscape section of the report profiles the leading market players. The data is collected through authentic sources, reviewed and validated by secondary research as well as by our industry experts and analysts.

The global Location of Things market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 26.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 42920 million by 2025, from USD 16980 million in 2019.

The Location of Things market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The major players covered in Location of Things are:

Bosch Software Innovations

Ubisense Group

Microsoft

Google

Wireless Logic

IBM

Telogis

Qualcomm Technologies

Esri

Pitney Bowes

Navigine

Tibco Software

Geofeedia

Awarepoint

Gobabl

Zebra Technologies

By Type, Location of Things market has been segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application, Location of Things has been segmented into:

Mapping & Navigation

Location-Based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Asset Management

IoT Location Intelligence

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Location of Things market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Location of Things market.

1 Location of Things Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Location of Things Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Location of Things Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Location of Things Revenue by Countries

8 South America Location of Things Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Location of Things by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Location of Things Market Segment by Application

12 Global Location of Things Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

