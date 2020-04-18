MEMS Microphones Market is the future in Aerospace and Defense sectors – Analysis, size, business growth, trends and projections by 2025

MEMS microphone is also called a microphone chip or silicon microphone. MEMS microphones are used in all audio applications where a requirement of small size, high sound quality, reliability, and affordability. Increasing the adoption of tablets and smartphones are the primary driver of the growth of the MEMS microphones market. The enhanced feature of the MEMS microphones, such as consume less power and are easier to integrate with various types of electrical devices, are influencing the growth of the MEMS microphones market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

AAC Technologies

BSE Co., Ltd.

CUI Devices

Goertek

Hosiden Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Knowles Electronics, LLC.

NeoMEMS Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Vesper Technologies, Inc.

The global MEMS Microphones market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period.

These MEMS microphones provide high-quality audio recording and voice calls over mobile devices, henceforth growing the adoption of these microphones in mobile phones that are raising the demand for the market. MEMS microphones are gaining popularity owing to their improved audio quality, compact package size, and more stable performance, which further bolsters the growth of the market. The emergence of IoT-enabled devices and virtual reality (VR) has opened new significant opportunities for MEMS microphones. Moreover, increasing demand for smartphones, hearing aids, and other consumer electronics are expected to drive the growth of the MEMS microphones market.

The MEMS Microphones Report assists users to:

