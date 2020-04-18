Metal Casting Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2026| ThyssenKrupp, Weichai, Alcoa, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Hitachi Metals

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Metal Casting Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Metal Casting market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Metal Casting market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Metal Casting market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Metal Casting market.

Leading players of the global Metal Casting market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Metal Casting market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Metal Casting market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Metal Casting market.

The major players that are operating in the global Metal Casting market are: ThyssenKrupp, Weichai, Alcoa, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Hitachi Metals, ZYNP, Amsted Industries Inc, Grede Holdings, Georg Fischer, Faw Foundry, CITIC Dicastal, Huaxiang Group, Meide Casting, Bharat Forge, Bohai Piston, Mueller Industries, SinoJit, SMTCL, Montupet, Sinosteel XTMMC, Precision Castparts

Global Metal Casting Market by Product Type: Gray Iron, Ductile Iron, Malleable Iron, Steel, Alloy

Global Metal Casting Market by Application: Machinery & Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Pipe & Fitting, Valves, Pumps & Compressors, Railroad Equipment, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Metal Casting market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Metal Casting market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Metal Casting market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Metal Casting market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Metal Casting market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Metal Casting market

Highlighting important trends of the global Metal Casting market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Metal Casting market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Metal Casting market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Metal Casting Market Overview

1.1 Metal Casting Product Overview

1.2 Metal Casting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gray Iron

1.2.2 Ductile Iron

1.2.3 Malleable Iron

1.2.4 Steel

1.2.5 Alloy

1.3 Global Metal Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Metal Casting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Metal Casting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Casting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Metal Casting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Casting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Metal Casting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Casting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Casting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Metal Casting Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metal Casting Industry

1.5.1.1 Metal Casting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Metal Casting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Metal Casting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Metal Casting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Casting Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Casting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Casting Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metal Casting as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Casting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Casting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Metal Casting Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Metal Casting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Casting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Casting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Metal Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Metal Casting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Metal Casting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Metal Casting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Metal Casting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Metal Casting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Metal Casting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Metal Casting by Application

4.1 Metal Casting Segment by Application

4.1.1 Machinery & Equipment

4.1.2 Motor Vehicles

4.1.3 Pipe & Fitting

4.1.4 Valves, Pumps & Compressors

4.1.5 Railroad Equipment

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Metal Casting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Metal Casting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Metal Casting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Metal Casting Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Metal Casting by Application

4.5.2 Europe Metal Casting by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Metal Casting by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting by Application

5 North America Metal Casting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Metal Casting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Metal Casting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Casting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Metal Casting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Casting Business

10.1 ThyssenKrupp

10.1.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.1.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ThyssenKrupp Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ThyssenKrupp Metal Casting Products Offered

10.1.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.2 Weichai

10.2.1 Weichai Corporation Information

10.2.2 Weichai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Weichai Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Metal Casting Products Offered

10.2.5 Weichai Recent Development

10.3 Alcoa

10.3.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Alcoa Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Alcoa Metal Casting Products Offered

10.3.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.4 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

10.4.1 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Corporation Information

10.4.2 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Metal Casting Products Offered

10.4.5 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Recent Development

10.5 Hitachi Metals

10.5.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hitachi Metals Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hitachi Metals Metal Casting Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

10.6 ZYNP

10.6.1 ZYNP Corporation Information

10.6.2 ZYNP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ZYNP Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ZYNP Metal Casting Products Offered

10.6.5 ZYNP Recent Development

10.7 Amsted Industries Inc

10.7.1 Amsted Industries Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amsted Industries Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Amsted Industries Inc Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Amsted Industries Inc Metal Casting Products Offered

10.7.5 Amsted Industries Inc Recent Development

10.8 Grede Holdings

10.8.1 Grede Holdings Corporation Information

10.8.2 Grede Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Grede Holdings Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Grede Holdings Metal Casting Products Offered

10.8.5 Grede Holdings Recent Development

10.9 Georg Fischer

10.9.1 Georg Fischer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Georg Fischer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Georg Fischer Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Georg Fischer Metal Casting Products Offered

10.9.5 Georg Fischer Recent Development

10.10 Faw Foundry

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metal Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Faw Foundry Metal Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Faw Foundry Recent Development

10.11 CITIC Dicastal

10.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Metal Casting Products Offered

10.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

10.12 Huaxiang Group

10.12.1 Huaxiang Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huaxiang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Huaxiang Group Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Huaxiang Group Metal Casting Products Offered

10.12.5 Huaxiang Group Recent Development

10.13 Meide Casting

10.13.1 Meide Casting Corporation Information

10.13.2 Meide Casting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Meide Casting Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Meide Casting Metal Casting Products Offered

10.13.5 Meide Casting Recent Development

10.14 Bharat Forge

10.14.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bharat Forge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bharat Forge Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bharat Forge Metal Casting Products Offered

10.14.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

10.15 Bohai Piston

10.15.1 Bohai Piston Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bohai Piston Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bohai Piston Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bohai Piston Metal Casting Products Offered

10.15.5 Bohai Piston Recent Development

10.16 Mueller Industries

10.16.1 Mueller Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mueller Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Mueller Industries Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Mueller Industries Metal Casting Products Offered

10.16.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development

10.17 SinoJit

10.17.1 SinoJit Corporation Information

10.17.2 SinoJit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 SinoJit Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 SinoJit Metal Casting Products Offered

10.17.5 SinoJit Recent Development

10.18 SMTCL

10.18.1 SMTCL Corporation Information

10.18.2 SMTCL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 SMTCL Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 SMTCL Metal Casting Products Offered

10.18.5 SMTCL Recent Development

10.19 Montupet

10.19.1 Montupet Corporation Information

10.19.2 Montupet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Montupet Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Montupet Metal Casting Products Offered

10.19.5 Montupet Recent Development

10.20 Sinosteel XTMMC

10.20.1 Sinosteel XTMMC Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sinosteel XTMMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Sinosteel XTMMC Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Sinosteel XTMMC Metal Casting Products Offered

10.20.5 Sinosteel XTMMC Recent Development

10.21 Precision Castparts

10.21.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information

10.21.2 Precision Castparts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Precision Castparts Metal Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Precision Castparts Metal Casting Products Offered

10.21.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development

11 Metal Casting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Casting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Casting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

