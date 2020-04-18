MicroRNA (miRNA) Market – Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019– 2027

MicroRNAs (miRNA) recently discovered a class of non-coding RNAs, which play an imperative regulatory role in plants and animals by targeting specific mRNAs for translation repression or degradation. The miRNA is associated with the etiology disease, thus, has been studied for treatment. Moreover, numerous clinical and preclinical trials have been introduced for miRNA-based therapeutics.

The microRNA (miRNA) market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the increased adoption for use as a biomarker, high investments in miRNA and rising R&D initiatives for development of new diagnostic tests & therapeutics. However, increasing R&D activities and growing innovations in applications of miRNAs is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period for the market for forensic equipment and supplies.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. QIAGEN GeneCopoeia, Inc. BioGenex NanoString Technologies, Inc. Synlogic Dharmacon SeqMatic LLC. Quantabio

The global microRNA (miRNA) market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables. The services segment classified into sample collection, miRNA CDNA synthesis, miRNA profiling & purification, next generation sequencing (NGS), microarray, real time PCR (RT-PCR) and others. Based on the application, the market is categorized as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, immunological disorders, infectious diseases and others. On the basis of end user, the microRNA (miRNA) market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global microRNA (miRNA) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microRNA (miRNA) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting microRNA (miRNA) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the microRNA (miRNA) market in these regions.

