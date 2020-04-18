Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2020 Precise Outlook – America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies

The Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% (approximately) and capturing valuation of USD 1,689.6 million (approximately) by the end of 2025.

“The Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Research Report” examines the existing as well as sequential performance of the worldwide market. The report also calculates the forthcoming status of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market based on thorough analysis. By providing exploratory techniques such as, qualitative and quantitative analysis the report presents a comprehensive analysis of market progression. Graphical presentation of information through charts, (graphs, diagrams, tables as well as pictures), the report provides a lucid and easy understanding of the market to readers.

Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

Companies Covered

America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE and Other.

More importantly, the report underscores participant’s financial performance which includes assessment of capital investments, cash flow, Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) sales volume, pricing structure, cost structure, gross margin, profitability, revenue outcome, and growth rate. The assessments enable market players to determine competitors’ financial strengths and dominance across the globe. Furthermore, the report analyzes business strategies adopted by participants that usually comprise recent business expansions, mergers, acquisitions, ventures, partnerships as well as promotional activities, technology adoption, brand developments, and product launches.

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market segment by Type

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market segment by Application

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Finally, all aspects of the Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

