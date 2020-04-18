Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is anticipated to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026.

Some of the key players operating in global next generation sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N. V., BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., GATC Biotech AG, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Macrogen, Inc. , and Eurofins Scientific among others.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report include:

By Technology, the global next generation sequencing market is further sub segmented into Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Re-Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. By technology, the targeted sequencing & Re-sequencing segment accounted major share in global next generation sequencing market. The targeted sequencing reduces the sequencing cost, and it is target specified and also requires smaller dataset. Moreover, increasing demand target specific genomic studies s expected to propel the growth of segment in the global next generation sequencing market.

By product, the global next generation sequencing market is further categorized into instruments, reagents & consumables, and services. By consumables, the global next generation sequencing market is further segmented into sample preparation consumables, and other consumables. The sample preparation sample includes quality control consumables, library preparation, DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-tailing, and size selection etc. On the basis of services, the global next generation market is segmented into data management services, and sequencing services. The sequencing services segment includes, Targeted Re-Sequencing, RNA Sequencing Chip-Seq, Methyl-Seq, De Novo Sequencing etc. where, the data management services includes, NGS storage, management, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS data analysis services.

On the basis of end user, the global next generation sequencing market is further segmented into healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research and academic centers, and others. By end user, the research and academics segment accounted major share in global next generation sequencing market. High application of next generation sequencing tools in research is the one of the key factors contributing towards the high market share of the segment. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing collaboration between hospitals and biotech and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced test kits for diagnosis of diseases.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

