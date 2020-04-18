Oncology Biosimilars Market: Global Demand Analysis, Opportunity Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

The market for oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness growth due to extensive research undertaken by market players to bring biosimilars for cancer treatment in the market as well as rapid approval by regulatory authorities for commercialization of these products. However, high costs involved in the research and complexity involved in the formulation of these biologics are likely to hinder market growth.

Leading Oncology Biosimilars Market Players:

BIOCON

CELLTRION INC.

REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD.

AMGEN INC.

PFIZER INC.

INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

SANDOZ INTERNATIONAL GMBH (A NOVARTIS DIVISION)

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

MYLAN N.V.

BIOCAD

Oncology Biosimilars Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Oncology Biosimilars with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Oncology Biosimilars Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Oncology Biosimilars Market at global, regional and country level.

The Oncology Biosimilars Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Oncology Biosimilars Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

