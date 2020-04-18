Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market.

Leading players of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market.

The major players that are operating in the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market are: Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, Sport Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf,, DowDuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass

Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market by Product Type: PP Artificial Grass Turf, PE Artificial Grass Turf, Nylon Artificial Grass Turf, Others

Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market by Application: School Playground, Public Playground, Stadium

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market

Highlighting important trends of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

1.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Overview

1.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.2 PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.3 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry

1.5.1.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Playground Artificial Grass Turf Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Playground Artificial Grass Turf Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Playground Artificial Grass Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Playground Artificial Grass Turf as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Application

4.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Application

4.1.1 School Playground

4.1.2 Public Playground

4.1.3 Stadium

4.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Application

4.5.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Application

5 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Playground Artificial Grass Turf Business

10.1 Shaw Sports Turf

10.1.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shaw Sports Turf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.1.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Development

10.2 Ten Cate

10.2.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ten Cate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ten Cate Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.2.5 Ten Cate Recent Development

10.3 Hellas Construction

10.3.1 Hellas Construction Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hellas Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hellas Construction Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hellas Construction Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.3.5 Hellas Construction Recent Development

10.4 FieldTurf

10.4.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information

10.4.2 FieldTurf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 FieldTurf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 FieldTurf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.4.5 FieldTurf Recent Development

10.5 Sport Holding

10.5.1 Sport Holding Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sport Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sport Holding Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sport Holding Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.5.5 Sport Holding Recent Development

10.6 ACT Global Sports

10.6.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

10.6.2 ACT Global Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ACT Global Sports Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ACT Global Sports Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.6.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Development

10.7 Controlled Products

10.7.1 Controlled Products Corporation Information

10.7.2 Controlled Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Controlled Products Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Controlled Products Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.7.5 Controlled Products Recent Development

10.8 Sprinturf

10.8.1 Sprinturf Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sprinturf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sprinturf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sprinturf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.8.5 Sprinturf Recent Development

10.9 CoCreation Grass

10.9.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

10.9.2 CoCreation Grass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 CoCreation Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CoCreation Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.9.5 CoCreation Grass Recent Development

10.10 Domo Sports Grass

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Domo Sports Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Domo Sports Grass Recent Development

10.11 TurfStore

10.11.1 TurfStore Corporation Information

10.11.2 TurfStore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 TurfStore Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 TurfStore Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.11.5 TurfStore Recent Development

10.12 Global Syn-Turf,

10.12.1 Global Syn-Turf, Corporation Information

10.12.2 Global Syn-Turf, Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Global Syn-Turf, Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Global Syn-Turf, Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.12.5 Global Syn-Turf, Recent Development

10.13 DowDuPont

10.13.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.13.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 DowDuPont Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 DowDuPont Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.13.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.14 Challenger Industires

10.14.1 Challenger Industires Corporation Information

10.14.2 Challenger Industires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Challenger Industires Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Challenger Industires Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.14.5 Challenger Industires Recent Development

10.15 Mondo S.p.A.

10.15.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mondo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Mondo S.p.A. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Mondo S.p.A. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.15.5 Mondo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.16 Polytan GmbH

10.16.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

10.16.2 Polytan GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Polytan GmbH Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Polytan GmbH Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.16.5 Polytan GmbH Recent Development

10.17 Sports Field Holdings

10.17.1 Sports Field Holdings Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sports Field Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sports Field Holdings Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sports Field Holdings Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.17.5 Sports Field Holdings Recent Development

10.18 Taishan

10.18.1 Taishan Corporation Information

10.18.2 Taishan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Taishan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Taishan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.18.5 Taishan Recent Development

10.19 ForestGrass

10.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

10.19.2 ForestGrass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 ForestGrass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ForestGrass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered

10.19.5 ForestGrass Recent Development

11 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

