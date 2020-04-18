Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market outlook

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market trends

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market forecast

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market 2019 overview

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market growth analysis

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market size

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market price analysis

Competitive landscape

The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2026.

The key players operating in global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market includes Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Johnson & Johnson, Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, and Nova Biomedical among others.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market report include:

By product type, the global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is further segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, glucose monitoring kits, coagulation monitoring kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, hematology testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, and other point of care testing kits. The infectious disease segment by product type in the global point of care diagnostics market is estimated to grow at high pace during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as AIDS and HIV globally is expected to propel the growth of segment in the global point of care diagnostics market.

By end user, the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is further segmented into professional diagnostics centers, research laboratories home care settings, and others. On the basis of end user, the professional diagnostics segment accounted major share in the global point of care diagnostics market. The professional diagnostics centers segment comprises outpatient healthcare settings, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers. The home care settings segment by end user is estimated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diagnostics tools are home is expected to propel the growth of global point of care diagnostics test market globally.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

