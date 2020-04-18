Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Potassium Perfluorobutane Sulfonate Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2044

Detailed Study on the Global Potassium Perfluorobutane Sulfonate Market

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

TCI

Alfa Chemistry

Wuhan Chemical Institute Industry

Apollo Scientific

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Ivy Fine Chemicals

Waterstone Technology

3B Scientific

J & K Scientific

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Wuhan Silworld Chemical

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity 90%

Purity 98%

Other

Segment by Application

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

