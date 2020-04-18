Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Text Analytics Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

Text Analytics Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Text Analytics Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Text Analytics Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
COVID-19 Impact on Text Analytics Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Text Analytics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Text Analytics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.
The global text analytics market is segmented as below:
Text Analytics Market:
Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Text Analytics Market: By Applications
- Data Analysis & Forecasting
- Fraud/Spam Detection
- Intelligence & Law Enforcement
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Text Analytics Market: By End-User
- Military and Defense
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Entertainment and Media
- Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)
Text Analytics Market: By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia
- Australasia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
