Real-time Clock (RTC) IC Market 2019 Segmentation, Trends, Industry Analysis, Top Key Players And Forecast By 2027

A real-time clock IC is a component that works like a clock in various devices. Real-time clock ICs provide time in terms of year months, days, hours, minutes, and seconds and also including leap year. The real-time clock ICs are available in 24-hour and 12-hour time formats, including an AM/PM display. Real-time clock ICs are low-current devices that can withstand for years on a single lithium cell. The real-time clock ICs work on a lithium cell that keeps track of the time even if it is detached from the main power.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

ABLIC Inc.

Abracon

Diodes Incorporated

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Seiko Epson Corp.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The increasing demand for standalone real-time clock ICs for practice in low-power IoT devices is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the global real-time clock (RTC) IC market. The introduction of the IoT and automation process requires high-performance real-time clock IC and is anticipated to boost the demand of real-time clock IC. However, the limitations in terms of accuracy in timekeeping are the major factor expected to restrain the growth of the global real-time clock IC market. The technological advancements in real-time clock ICs are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period

