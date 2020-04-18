Safety Glasses Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026| 3M, Honeywell, Scott Safety(Tyco), DEWALT, Radians, MCR Safety

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Safety Glasses Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Safety Glasses market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Safety Glasses market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Safety Glasses market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Safety Glasses market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1637626/global-safety-glasses-market

Leading players of the global Safety Glasses market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Safety Glasses market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Safety Glasses market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Safety Glasses market.

The major players that are operating in the global Safety Glasses market are: 3M, Honeywell, Scott Safety(Tyco), DEWALT, Radians, MCR Safety, Gateway Safety, Kimberly-Clark, MSA, Carhartt, Pyramex, Bollé Safety, Lincoln Electric, Yamamoto Kogaku, RIKEN OPTECH, Uvex Safety, Miller, Caledonian Optical, ArcOne, Wiley X, Riley, Doris Industrial, X&Y, New DaChun Eyewear

Global Safety Glasses Market by Product Type: Polycarbonate Lens, Plastic (CR39) Lens, Trivex Lens, Glass Lens, Others

Global Safety Glasses Market by Application: Manufacturing Industry, Construction Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Chemicals Industry, Mining Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Safety Glasses market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Safety Glasses market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Safety Glasses market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Safety Glasses market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Safety Glasses market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Safety Glasses market

Highlighting important trends of the global Safety Glasses market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Safety Glasses market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Safety Glasses market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1637626/global-safety-glasses-market

Table Of Content

1 Safety Glasses Market Overview

1.1 Safety Glasses Product Overview

1.2 Safety Glasses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polycarbonate Lens

1.2.2 Plastic (CR39) Lens

1.2.3 Trivex Lens

1.2.4 Glass Lens

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Safety Glasses Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Safety Glasses Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Safety Glasses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Safety Glasses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Safety Glasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Safety Glasses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Safety Glasses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Safety Glasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Safety Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Safety Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Safety Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Safety Glasses Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Safety Glasses Industry

1.5.1.1 Safety Glasses Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Safety Glasses Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Safety Glasses Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Safety Glasses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Safety Glasses Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Safety Glasses Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Safety Glasses Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Safety Glasses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Safety Glasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Safety Glasses Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Safety Glasses Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Safety Glasses as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Safety Glasses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Safety Glasses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Safety Glasses Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Safety Glasses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Safety Glasses Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Safety Glasses Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Safety Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Safety Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Safety Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Safety Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Safety Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Safety Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Safety Glasses by Application

4.1 Safety Glasses Segment by Application

4.1.1 Manufacturing Industry

4.1.2 Construction Industry

4.1.3 Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.4 Chemicals Industry

4.1.5 Mining Industry

4.1.6 Pharmaceuticals Industry

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Safety Glasses Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Safety Glasses Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Safety Glasses Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Safety Glasses Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Safety Glasses by Application

4.5.2 Europe Safety Glasses by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Safety Glasses by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses by Application

5 North America Safety Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Safety Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Safety Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Glasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Safety Glasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Safety Glasses Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Honeywell

10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Honeywell Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3M Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.3 Scott Safety(Tyco)

10.3.1 Scott Safety(Tyco) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Scott Safety(Tyco) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Scott Safety(Tyco) Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Scott Safety(Tyco) Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.3.5 Scott Safety(Tyco) Recent Development

10.4 DEWALT

10.4.1 DEWALT Corporation Information

10.4.2 DEWALT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DEWALT Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DEWALT Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.4.5 DEWALT Recent Development

10.5 Radians

10.5.1 Radians Corporation Information

10.5.2 Radians Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Radians Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Radians Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.5.5 Radians Recent Development

10.6 MCR Safety

10.6.1 MCR Safety Corporation Information

10.6.2 MCR Safety Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 MCR Safety Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 MCR Safety Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.6.5 MCR Safety Recent Development

10.7 Gateway Safety

10.7.1 Gateway Safety Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gateway Safety Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Gateway Safety Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Gateway Safety Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.7.5 Gateway Safety Recent Development

10.8 Kimberly-Clark

10.8.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kimberly-Clark Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kimberly-Clark Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.8.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

10.9 MSA

10.9.1 MSA Corporation Information

10.9.2 MSA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MSA Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MSA Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.9.5 MSA Recent Development

10.10 Carhartt

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Safety Glasses Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Carhartt Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Carhartt Recent Development

10.11 Pyramex

10.11.1 Pyramex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pyramex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pyramex Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Pyramex Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.11.5 Pyramex Recent Development

10.12 Bollé Safety

10.12.1 Bollé Safety Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bollé Safety Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Bollé Safety Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Bollé Safety Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.12.5 Bollé Safety Recent Development

10.13 Lincoln Electric

10.13.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lincoln Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Lincoln Electric Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Lincoln Electric Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.13.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

10.14 Yamamoto Kogaku

10.14.1 Yamamoto Kogaku Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yamamoto Kogaku Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Yamamoto Kogaku Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yamamoto Kogaku Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.14.5 Yamamoto Kogaku Recent Development

10.15 RIKEN OPTECH

10.15.1 RIKEN OPTECH Corporation Information

10.15.2 RIKEN OPTECH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 RIKEN OPTECH Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 RIKEN OPTECH Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.15.5 RIKEN OPTECH Recent Development

10.16 Uvex Safety

10.16.1 Uvex Safety Corporation Information

10.16.2 Uvex Safety Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Uvex Safety Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Uvex Safety Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.16.5 Uvex Safety Recent Development

10.17 Miller

10.17.1 Miller Corporation Information

10.17.2 Miller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Miller Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Miller Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.17.5 Miller Recent Development

10.18 Caledonian Optical

10.18.1 Caledonian Optical Corporation Information

10.18.2 Caledonian Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Caledonian Optical Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Caledonian Optical Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.18.5 Caledonian Optical Recent Development

10.19 ArcOne

10.19.1 ArcOne Corporation Information

10.19.2 ArcOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 ArcOne Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ArcOne Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.19.5 ArcOne Recent Development

10.20 Wiley X

10.20.1 Wiley X Corporation Information

10.20.2 Wiley X Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Wiley X Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Wiley X Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.20.5 Wiley X Recent Development

10.21 Riley

10.21.1 Riley Corporation Information

10.21.2 Riley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Riley Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Riley Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.21.5 Riley Recent Development

10.22 Doris Industrial

10.22.1 Doris Industrial Corporation Information

10.22.2 Doris Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Doris Industrial Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Doris Industrial Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.22.5 Doris Industrial Recent Development

10.23 X&Y

10.23.1 X&Y Corporation Information

10.23.2 X&Y Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 X&Y Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 X&Y Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.23.5 X&Y Recent Development

10.24 New DaChun Eyewear

10.24.1 New DaChun Eyewear Corporation Information

10.24.2 New DaChun Eyewear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 New DaChun Eyewear Safety Glasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 New DaChun Eyewear Safety Glasses Products Offered

10.24.5 New DaChun Eyewear Recent Development

11 Safety Glasses Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Safety Glasses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Safety Glasses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.