Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market Synopsis by Global Players, Regions, Segments, Restraints, Applications and Forecast till 2027

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is a standalone software that performs one or more medical purposes without being a part of a hardware device. The software can be used across a broad range of technology platforms, including medical device platforms, commercial “off-the-shelf” platforms, and virtual networks. However, software as a medical device is capable of running on general-purpose (nonmedical purpose) computing platforms.

The “Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in software as a medical device (SaMD) market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application and deployment type. The software as a medical device (SaMD) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in software as a medical device (SaMD) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The software as a medical device (SaMD) market is anticipated to grow due to rising adoption of IOT in the healthcare sector coupled with the recent developments in regulations in healthcare industry. However, concerns about the privacy of the health data of the user may restrain the market growth. Moreover, expertise in regulations for the certification of the SaMD, and increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The List of Companies:

Apple, Inc. Arterys, Inc. Greenfinch Technology, Ltd. IDx Technologies, Inc. (RAPID) iSchemaView, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. MaxQ AI, Ltd. Qlarity Imaging LLC Siemens Healthineers AG Viz.AI, Inc.

The software as a medical device (SaMD) market is segmented on the basis of device type, application and deployment type. Based on product type the market is segmented as PCs/laptop, smartphone/tablets, and wearable devices. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as screening and diagnosis, monitoring and alerting, and disease management. On the basis of deployment type the market is categorized as cloud and on-premise.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in software as a medical device (SaMD) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The software as a medical device (SaMD) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

