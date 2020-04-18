Solvent Naphtha Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026| Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips, SK, Calumet, Idemitsu

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Solvent Naphtha Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Solvent Naphtha market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Solvent Naphtha market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Solvent Naphtha market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Solvent Naphtha market.
Leading players of the global Solvent Naphtha market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Solvent Naphtha market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Solvent Naphtha market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Solvent Naphtha market.
The major players that are operating in the global Solvent Naphtha market are: Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips, SK, Calumet, Idemitsu, BP, DowDuPont, Citgo, Reliance, KAPCO, Mitsubishi, CEPSA, Ganga Rasayanie, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Neste, CPC, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils, Sinopec, CNPC, Jiangsu Hualun, Changshu Alliance Chemical, Suzhou Jiutai
Global Solvent Naphtha Market by Product Type: Paraffin Solvent, CycloParaffin Solvent, C9 Solvent, C10 Solvent, Other
Global Solvent Naphtha Market by Application: Paints & Coatings, Agro Chemicals, Rubber & Resin, Printing Inks, Industrial Cleaning, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Solvent Naphtha market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Solvent Naphtha market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Solvent Naphtha market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Solvent Naphtha market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Solvent Naphtha market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Solvent Naphtha market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Solvent Naphtha market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Solvent Naphtha market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Solvent Naphtha market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Solvent Naphtha Market Overview
1.1 Solvent Naphtha Product Overview
1.2 Solvent Naphtha Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Paraffin Solvent
1.2.2 CycloParaffin Solvent
1.2.3 C9 Solvent
1.2.4 C10 Solvent
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solvent Naphtha Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solvent Naphtha Industry
1.5.1.1 Solvent Naphtha Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Solvent Naphtha Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Solvent Naphtha Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Solvent Naphtha Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Solvent Naphtha Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Solvent Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solvent Naphtha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Solvent Naphtha Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Solvent Naphtha Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solvent Naphtha Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solvent Naphtha as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solvent Naphtha Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Solvent Naphtha Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Solvent Naphtha Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Solvent Naphtha by Application
4.1 Solvent Naphtha Segment by Application
4.1.1 Paints & Coatings
4.1.2 Agro Chemicals
4.1.3 Rubber & Resin
4.1.4 Printing Inks
4.1.5 Industrial Cleaning
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Solvent Naphtha Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Solvent Naphtha by Application
4.5.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Solvent Naphtha by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha by Application
5 North America Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Solvent Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solvent Naphtha Business
10.1 Shell
10.1.1 Shell Corporation Information
10.1.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Shell Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Shell Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.1.5 Shell Recent Development
10.2 ExxonMobil
10.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
10.2.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Shell Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development
10.3 Total
10.3.1 Total Corporation Information
10.3.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Total Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Total Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.3.5 Total Recent Development
10.4 Chevron Phillips
10.4.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information
10.4.2 Chevron Phillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Chevron Phillips Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Chevron Phillips Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.4.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Development
10.5 SK
10.5.1 SK Corporation Information
10.5.2 SK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 SK Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 SK Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.5.5 SK Recent Development
10.6 Calumet
10.6.1 Calumet Corporation Information
10.6.2 Calumet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Calumet Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Calumet Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.6.5 Calumet Recent Development
10.7 Idemitsu
10.7.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information
10.7.2 Idemitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Idemitsu Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Idemitsu Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.7.5 Idemitsu Recent Development
10.8 BP
10.8.1 BP Corporation Information
10.8.2 BP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 BP Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 BP Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.8.5 BP Recent Development
10.9 DowDuPont
10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.9.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 DowDuPont Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 DowDuPont Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.10 Citgo
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Solvent Naphtha Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Citgo Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Citgo Recent Development
10.11 Reliance
10.11.1 Reliance Corporation Information
10.11.2 Reliance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Reliance Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Reliance Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.11.5 Reliance Recent Development
10.12 KAPCO
10.12.1 KAPCO Corporation Information
10.12.2 KAPCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 KAPCO Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 KAPCO Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.12.5 KAPCO Recent Development
10.13 Mitsubishi
10.13.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.13.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Mitsubishi Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Mitsubishi Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.13.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.14 CEPSA
10.14.1 CEPSA Corporation Information
10.14.2 CEPSA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 CEPSA Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 CEPSA Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.14.5 CEPSA Recent Development
10.15 Ganga Rasayanie
10.15.1 Ganga Rasayanie Corporation Information
10.15.2 Ganga Rasayanie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Ganga Rasayanie Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Ganga Rasayanie Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.15.5 Ganga Rasayanie Recent Development
10.16 JX Nippon Oil & Energy
10.16.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Information
10.16.2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.16.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Recent Development
10.17 Neste
10.17.1 Neste Corporation Information
10.17.2 Neste Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Neste Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Neste Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.17.5 Neste Recent Development
10.18 CPC
10.18.1 CPC Corporation Information
10.18.2 CPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 CPC Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 CPC Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.18.5 CPC Recent Development
10.19 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils
10.19.1 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Corporation Information
10.19.2 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.19.5 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Recent Development
10.20 Sinopec
10.20.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.20.5 Sinopec Recent Development
10.21 CNPC
10.21.1 CNPC Corporation Information
10.21.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 CNPC Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 CNPC Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.21.5 CNPC Recent Development
10.22 Jiangsu Hualun
10.22.1 Jiangsu Hualun Corporation Information
10.22.2 Jiangsu Hualun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.22.5 Jiangsu Hualun Recent Development
10.23 Changshu Alliance Chemical
10.23.1 Changshu Alliance Chemical Corporation Information
10.23.2 Changshu Alliance Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Changshu Alliance Chemical Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Changshu Alliance Chemical Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.23.5 Changshu Alliance Chemical Recent Development
10.24 Suzhou Jiutai
10.24.1 Suzhou Jiutai Corporation Information
10.24.2 Suzhou Jiutai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Suzhou Jiutai Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Suzhou Jiutai Solvent Naphtha Products Offered
10.24.5 Suzhou Jiutai Recent Development
11 Solvent Naphtha Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Solvent Naphtha Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Solvent Naphtha Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
