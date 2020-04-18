TFT LCD Panel Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2027

The “Global TFT LCD Panel Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of TFT LCD panel with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of TFT LCD panel with detailed market segmentation by size, and application. The global TFT LCD panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the TFT LCD panel market and offers key trends and opportunities in TFT LCD panel market.

TFT is an active-matrix LCD along with an improved image quality where one transistor for every pixel controls the illumination of the display enabling an easy view even in bright environments. TFT’s are gaining importance in almost all the industries wherever displays are required. They find applications in several electronic goods including cell phones, portable video game devices, televisions, laptops, desktops, among others. These devices are also used in automotive industry, navigation and medical equipment, laser pointer astronomy, SLR cameras and digital photo frames which is likely to drive the TFT LCD panel market. In the recent years, LCDs have gained popularity due to their auspicious properties including less power consumption, compact size and low price in comparison to other display panels. This is one of the key aspect which is driving the growth of the TFT LCD panel market.

The rising demand for larger and 4K televisions, fuelled by rising standards of living and inflating disposable incomes, signifies another key factor for the TFT LCD panel market growth. Easy installation of LCD glass substrates, technological advancements along with a worldwide boost in gaming industry are some of the other factors which are positively influencing the TFT LCD panel growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative display panels like LED coupled with the high costs of production as well as raw materials mighty hamper the growth of the global TFT LCD panel market.

The TFT LCD panel market is segmented on the basis of size, and application. On the basis of size, market is segmented as Large Size TFT-LCD display panel, medium and small size TFT-LCD Display Panel. On the basis of Application, market is segmented as Television, mobile phones, mobile pcs, monitors, automotive, and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global TFT LCD panel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global TFT LCD panel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting TFT LCD Panel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the TFT LCD Panel market in these regions.The reports cover key developments in the TFT LCD Panel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from TFT LCD Panel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for TFT LCD Panel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the TFT LCD Panel market.

The report also includes the profiles of TFT LCD Panel market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION

Distronik Gmbh

Hannstar display corporation

INNOLUX CORPORATION

LG Electronics Inc.

New Vision Display (Shenzhen)

RAYSTAR OPTRONICS, INC.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SHARP CORPORATION

WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd

