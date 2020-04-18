The impact of the coronavirus on the Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has compromised many companies in the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market over their production activities due to poor revenue flow in the market landscape. Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 has been mentioned in this research report. Companies in the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market can better prepare for uncertainties and adopt diverse alternatives needed to survive in the competitive landscape post the lockdown period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its published market study, highlights the key factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks are thoroughly examined to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market is likely to take during the forecast period.

According to the report, the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the considered assessment period owing to several crucial factors including growing investments in the Managed Wi-Fi Solution space, rise in the number of research and development projects and suitable regulatory policies.

Managed Wi-Fi Solution market segments covered in the report:

The regional assessment section throws light on the market scenario in different geographies along with relevant graphs, Y-o-Y growth, figures, and list of tables.

Key Players

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.

These companies in managed Wi-Fi solutions market are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, Vodafone introduced their managed Wi-Fi solution to the market after checking all the features of it by the process which included Site Survey & Design, Installation & Commissioning, Configuration Management, Testing & Handover, 24×7 Remote Monitoring, Corporate Helpdesk to report problems, Security Management etc. for making the solution a success.

Recently, in March 2018, WAV, a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi equipment partnered with mojo networks to offer a managed Wi-Fi solution, which aimed to expand WAV presence in the vibrant WLAN and Networking market, and to continue their expansion in the WISP marketplace.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Regional Overview

With respect to geographical segmentation, managed Wi-Fi solution market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America managed Wi-Fi solution market is expected to dominate the global managed Wi-Fi solution market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the region and the appropriate infrastructure being developed. The U.S. is expected to hold major share in the North America managed Wi-Fi solution market because of the high demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and due to more technological advancements in the country with most of the large enterprises being settled in the region. East Asia and Europe are expected to follow North America and are expected to grow at a considerably faster rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increased spending of the large and medium enterprises in the region.

