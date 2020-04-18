The Rise Of Food Tourism Market 2020-2026 Worldwide By Top Key Players: Abercrombie & Kent, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, ITC Travel Group

The Research Insights newly added a report, titled as “Global Food Tourism Market”, industry, analysis, research, share, growth, sales & trends and forecasted to 2020-2026. The influence of predominant economic and directing scenario athwart the leading markets has been scrutinized in detail.

Food tourism also well-known as culinary tourism or gastronomy tourism, implies travelling from outside the usual environment with the primary objective of exploring food. Food tourists may travel within their country to explore the food or choose a worldwide destination based on culinary activities or plan a whole vacation attending cooking classes.

Food tourism relates to experiencing the culinary specialties produced in that region through its consumption. Further, food tourism is part of the environmental, cultural and economic history of a country and its people. Many states and regions around the globe are focusing on the opportunities that can link food and tourism and are trying to use it as a point of competitive advantage

Top Key Players:

Abercrombie & Kent, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, ITC Travel Group, TÜ ELITE

Public interest in food has been progressively increasing, ultimately transforming food tourism into the new global trend, even more so fueled by countless unique food experiences posted on social media sites. Unlike common tourism, food tourism focuses on culinary experience food and drink that are locally sourced, rather than mere sightseeing.

Social media plays a role in driving the interest and enthusiasm in food experiences. Hence food tourism is massively popular among millennial. It is possible for marketers to acquire additional promotion through organizing events, such as market feast or beer festivals, and encouraging millennial to share the experiences on social media.

Food tourism is an increasing segment globally, and many countries are focusing on promoting the quality and value of the local and regional food experiences, local culture and hospitality. Food tourism not only creates a positive impact on the food experience of tourists but also creates more employment opportunities in the countries.

