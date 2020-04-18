Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Peppermint Oil Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2030

The global Peppermint Oil market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The Peppermint Oil market has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Peppermint Oil market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Peppermint Oil by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Peppermint Oil by End User

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Home Care Products

Other Industrial Uses

Peppermint Oil by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

e-Commerce

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Other Retail Formats

Peppermint Oil by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Europe EU5 Russia BENELUX Nordic Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Peppermint Oil market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Peppermint Oil market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Peppermint Oil Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Peppermint Oil market is included in the present report.

