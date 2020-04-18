World coronavirus Dispatch: Industrial Gases Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2029

The latest study on the Industrial Gases market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Industrial Gases market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Industrial Gases market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Industrial Gases market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Segments of the Industrial Gases Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Industrial Gases market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Industrial Gases market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

market taxonomy and market definition); and a market viewpoint (featuring the global market opportunity analysis and an analysis of the macro-economic and forecast factors – more specifically global industry value addition and global GDP growth outlook). The next section presents the global industrial gases market historical analysis for 2012 – 2016 and forecast for 2017 – 2025. In this section, we have covered the global market dynamics (drivers, challenges, opportunities) and the global industrial gases market value chain. The next few sections feature the global market value and volume analysis by gas type, application, and region.

This is followed by the regional forecasts of the industrial gases market where we provide information on the historical and current market size, a regional competition intensity mapping by major companies, and key regional trends and developments. Towards the end of the report, we highlight the exhaustive research methodology that we have adopted to derive the volume projections and revenue estimations of the global industrial gases market.

Research Methodology

In order to arrive at the eight year forecast of the global industrial gases market, we have deployed our proven and tested research methodology that comprises detailed market profiling (where we leverage in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall global market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc.); formulation of a discussion guide and creation of a list of respondents (manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry experts) for extensive primary research; data collection and validation using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary research data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data; and finally data analysis and scrutiny using advanced company tools to obtain pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the global industrial gases market.

Market Taxonomy

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

By Application

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

Healthcare

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Other Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Gases Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Gases market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Gases market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

