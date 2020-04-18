World coronavirus Dispatch: Modified Soya Flour Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2030

COVID-19 Impact on Modified Soya Flour Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Modified Soya Flour market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Modified Soya Flour market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

market segmentation that ensures complete market information on modified soya flour. Various trends, developments, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of modified soya flour across various regions in the globe are mentioned that gives a clear understanding regarding potential nature of regional markets basis which effective expansion decisions can be taken.

As per the insightful research report on global modified soya flour market, the global market is expected to soar at a significant volume CAGR during the forecast period. The global modified soya flour market is estimated to reflect a volume of more than 70,000 tons by the end of the year of assessment (2026) from a volume of over 51,000 tons in 2017.

Sales of Modified Soya Flour to be Largely Observed in Emerging Economies

Regional markets in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) for modified soya flour are expected to offer potential growth opportunities in the coming years. The modified soya flour market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected showcase high sales volume generation across emerging countries such as China and India.

The modified soya flour market in APEJ reflected a high volume generation in 2017 and is expected to retain its status quo throughout the forecast period to reach a significant volume estimation by the end of the year of assessment (2026), thus making Asia Pacific excluding Japan region the most lucrative for the growth of the global market for modified soya flour. Moreover, the global modified soya flour market is expected to grow at a robust rate in APEJ owing to increasing adoption of the product in various food applications in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market for modified soya flour in the coming years. The region is reflecting increased volume generation owing to high consumption of modified soya flour mainly in the Russia followed by Germany. With respect to North America, the modified soya flour market in this region is poised to register a slow growth rate as compared to other regions throughout the assessment period.

Activated Carbon and Phosphorous Chemicals to be Largely Used as Ingredients in Modified Soya Flour

Modified soya flour market is also impacted by the type of ingredients used. According to the research report, activated carbon segment in the ingredient category is widely used in modified soya flour. The research states that with respect to volume, activated carbon segment is expected to surpass 13,200 tons by 2026 end. On the other hand, phosphorus chemicals are gaining high steam, thus making this segment a fast growing one and is projected to register a comparatively high volume CAGR of 5.8% throughout the period of forecast. Succinic acid segment is also projected to gain high traction in the coming years.

The research report on global modified soya flour market also covers a detailed competition landscape where company profiles, product details, developments and other important aspects of various key players are mentioned. Key companies such as Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, Associated British Foods Plc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., ITC Limited, The Caremoli Group, Ingredion Inc., Unicorn Grain Specialties, Bunge Limited, SunOpta Limited, and Buhler have been profiled in this research report.

