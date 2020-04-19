Biobased Platform Chemicals Market Analysis 2020 – Global Development Trends to 2026

Biobased Platform Chemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Biobased Platform Chemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Biobased platform chemicals are building block chemicals composed of two-six carbons bonds. They are used as raw material in the production of various other chemicals. Emission of carbon dioxide is comparatively low in biobased platform chemicals to that from conventional feedstock chemicals. These chemicals are produced from renewable raw materials such as vegetable oils, animal fat, sugar, and starch.

Latin America and Africa are anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Germany and the US are witnessing shortage of chemical raw materials and hence they are opting for biobased platform chemicals.

Leading companies in the l biobased platform chemicalsmarket are:

Alpha Chemika

BASF SE

BioAmber

Braskem

Dairen Chemicals

DSM

DuPont

Ineos

International Specialty Products

Itaconix Corporation

Lucite International Group

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Myriant

Novozymes

Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry

Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biobased Platform Chemicals By Product

Bio 1, 4-diacids

Bio Glycerol

Bio Glutamic Acid

Bio 3-hydroxypropionic Acid

Bio Itaconic Acid

Biobased Platform Chemicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Biobased Platform Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biobased Platform Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biobased Platform Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biobased Platform Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biobased Platform Chemicals Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Biobased Platform Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Biobased Platform Chemicals Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Biobased Platform Chemicals Industry

