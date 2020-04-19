Bottled Water Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Bottled Water Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Bottled Water industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Bottled water refers to drinking water which is packaged in plastic and glass bottles or containers. Bottled water before packaging goes through several process of purification so as to maintain the water standards prescribed by regulatory government authorities like FDA Food and Drug Administration. Bottled water is of different types which include mineral water, distilled water, purified water, well water, spring water and others. Bottled water is packaged in small bottles, containers and other suitable enclosures.

Asia Pacific is the leading geographic market and is expected to continue over the forecast. India and China are regions responsible for the rapid growth of Asia Pacific region. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe is also witnessing rapid market growth owing to the growth of bottled water market in Germany. North America is an emerging market which is expected to grow over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa are expected to show steady market growth.

Leading companies in the bottled water packaging market are:

CG Roxane LLC

Groupe Danone

Ajegroup SA

Coca-Cola Company

Nestle Waters

Fonti Di Vinadio S.P.A.

HassiaWaters International GmbH & Co. KG

Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd.

Icelandic Water Holdings ehf.

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC

Grupo Vichy Catalan, PepsiCo, Inc.

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, Ltd.

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Bottled Water By Products:

Still

Carbonated

Flavored

Functional

Bottled Water By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Bottled Water Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Bottled Water Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bottled Water Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Bottled Water Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Bottled Water Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Bottled Water Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Bottled Water Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Bottled Water Industry

