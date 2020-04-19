Commercial UAV Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Commercial UAV Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Commercial UAV industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Commercial UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) is a powered, aerial vehicle that does not carry a human operator. It uses aerodynamic force to provide vehicle lift that can fly autonomously or be piloted remotely. It can be expendable or recoverable and can carry a lethal or nonlethal payload. Reduced risks associated with the usage of UAVs and technological innovations have created a demand for UAVs in performing complex operations, thereby reducing the need for human involvement.

Increased applications of UAV’s have fueled the market growth in North America and Europe region. In addition, improved government initiatives are helping the growth of the UAV market in Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Middle East and Africa are also contributing substantially to the overall UAV market.

Major companies manufacturing UAV’s include:

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems

DJI

Elbit Systems

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Parrot SA

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Commercial UAV Market by Product

Fixed wing UAV

Rotary blade UAV

Nano UAV

Hybrid UAV

Commercial UAV Market by Application

Government

Energy Sector

Agriculture

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Commercial UAV Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Commercial UAV Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Commercial UAV Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Commercial UAV Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Commercial UAV Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Commercial UAV Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Commercial UAV Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Commercial UAV Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Commercial UAV Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Commercial UAV Industry

