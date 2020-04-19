Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – New Research on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Industry: Future of investment opportunities, market share & trends to 2028

The global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

key players operating in the global market for intelligent transport systems that are joining 5G automotive association to scale up product innovation. For example, Savari Inc., joined the 5G automotive association to bring cellular communications to connected cars.

Demand for better transport infrastructure is likely to increase due to technological advancement. This allows the adoption of traveler information systems, ramp meters, electronic toll collection, traffic signal coordination and red light cameras. The governments across the globe are also taking initiatives to focus on research of cutting-edge technology related to advanced products such as vehicle ad hoc networks. These major trends are poised to fuel the growth of the global market for intelligent transport systems.

The market in the APEJ is expected to exhibit a high market attractiveness index over the forecast period

In terms of value, the APEJis projected to be the most attractive market in the global intelligent transport systems (ITS) market during the forecast period. APEJis expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in the North Americais estimated to reach a value of US$ 6,995.6Mn in the year 2017, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. North America also has a relatively large market share as compared to other countries and is the second largest region for intelligent transport systems.

Each market player encompassed in the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

