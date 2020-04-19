Coronavirus threat to global Drone Surveillance Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2027

The global Drone Surveillance market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Drone Surveillance market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Drone Surveillance market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Drone Surveillance market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Type

Multirotor

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Application

Pipeline Monitoring & Inspection

Offshore Platform Inspection

Power Plant Inspection

Inspection of Power Distribution Lines

Wind Turbine Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others (Slope Stability, Emission Tracing, Monitoring Sea Ice, etc.)

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the multirotor segment holds major share vis-à-vis other segments. The use of multirotor drones is driven by the several advantages these provide over fixed wing and hybrid drones.

In terms of application, the inspection of power distribution lines segment accounts for higher share than other segments. However, it has marginal edge over the pipeline monitoring & inspection segment. Offshore platform inspection is another common application of drone surveillance.

In terms of region, Europe constitutes prominent of the market. It is among the early adopters of the technology.

The fees charged to the client are currently under pressure due to intense competition between drone surveillance providers and individual drone pilots

The global drone surveillance market for the energy industry is likely to expand at a significant pace, largely because it is at the nascent stage

COVID-19 Impact on Drone Surveillance Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Drone Surveillance market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Drone Surveillance market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

