COVID-19 impact: Smart Education and Learning Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to Be Experienced 2019-2025

Based on delivery model, the report segments the ASEAN smart education and learning market into classroom-based, desktop/mobile-based and simulation based. Majority of the countries in the ASEAN region have a high rate of smartphone penetration. This has led to the increased use of smartphones for learning purposes. Additionally, most of the ASEAN countries have access to high speed internet connections. This further facilitates the ease of using smartphones for education and learning purposes. As a result, the desktop/mobile-based segment is the largest segment in terms of delivery model. Application of virtual reality in classrooms and the use of smart tools for learning are contributing towards the growth of the simulation-based and classroom-based delivery models. However, high initial costs and maintenance costs are hindering the growth of these segments.

On the basis of end-use, the ASEAN smart education and learning market has been segmented into higher education, transnational education, technical vocation & technical education (TVET), language training (English), early childcare & pre-school, continual professional development, and qualifications, assessment & standards. Owing to the wide scale popularity of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for their diverse courses that are offered by various international universities, transnational education is one of the fastest growing segments in terms of end-use. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for English language learning courses to increase one’s employability as English is the official language of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).

ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Market: Geographical Dynamics

In terms of country, the ASEAN smart education region has been divided into Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of ASEAN countries (Cambodia, Laos, Burma & Brunei). Of these, Malaysia has a huge demand for English language learning courses and higher education courses. It is the largest segment as of 2015 in the ASEAN smart education and learning market. Malaysia is followed by Indonesia in terms of revenue share as a result of the developed state of ICT infrastructure in the country and availability of high speed internet. Additionally, high rate of smartphone penetration and the launch of AEC are also contributing factors towards the growth of the smart education and learning market in these countries.

The report segments the ASEAN smart education and learning market on the basis of various delivery models such as classroom-based, desktop/ mobile-based and simulation-based. On the basis of end-use, the ASEAN smart education and learning market has been segmented into Higher Education, Transnational Education, TVET, Language Training (English), Early Childcare & Pre-School, Continual Professional Development, and Qualifications, Assessment & Standards.

The ASEAN smart education and learning market has been segmented as below:

The ASEAN Smart Education and Learning, By Delivery Model

Classroom- Based

Desktop/Mobile-Based

Simulation-Based

The ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Analysis, By End-use

Higher Education

Transnational Education

TVET

Language Training

Early Childcare & Pre-School

Continual Professional Development

Qualifications, Assessment & Standards

The ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Analysis, By Country

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN (Cambodia, Laos, Burma & Brunei)

