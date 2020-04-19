COVID-19: Potential impact on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2025

The latest study on the Anti-Money Laundering Software market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Anti-Money Laundering Software market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Anti-Money Laundering Software market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market- Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user type, solution type, deployment type, and region. By product type, the segment includes transaction monitoring systems, customer identity management systems, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems, and compliance management software.

Based on the end-user type, the market segment includes retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, legal service providers, and other end-users.

On the basis of solution type, the market includes transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics and visualization, alert management and reporting, case management, and other solutions. By deployment type, the segment includes cloud-based and on-premise.

The global anti-money laundering software market based on geography is divided into North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the leading companies in the global anti-money laundering software market such as Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Opentext, Oracle Corp, Experian, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Ascent Technology Consulting, Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, NICE, Verafin Inc., Siron, and NameScan, a member of the Neurocom group.

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Anti-Money Laundering Software market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market? Which application of the Anti-Money Laundering Software is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Anti-Money Laundering Software market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Anti-Money Laundering Software market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Anti-Money Laundering Software

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Anti-Money Laundering Software market in different regions

