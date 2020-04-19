COVID-19: Potential impact on Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management SolutionsMarket

By Component

Hardware RFID Readers Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Barcode Scanners Barcode Printers Barcode Stickers RFID Tags Global Positioning System (GPS)

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Consulting & Training Implementation & Integration Operation & Maintenance



By Application

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Facility Management

Tool Tracking

Funding Management

Mandate Compliance

Warehouse Management

Others

By Industry

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

U.S.

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



