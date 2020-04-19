Fitness Equipment Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Fitness Equipment Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Fitness Equipment industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Fitness equipment refers to all the machines and health monitoring devices which are essential to perform various physical exercises. These exercises help in improving the overall wellbeing of the individual by developing muscular strength, physical stamina and weight management. The demand for this equipment is increasing globally due to increasing health awareness among the youth. The most commonly used fitness equipment are weight lifting machines, stationary bicycles, treadmills, stair climbers etc.

North America is the leading consumer of fitness equipment market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the awareness of healthy living among the developing countries.

The major companies are:

Precor

Nautilus

ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

Paramount

Cybex

Torque Fitness LLC

Johnson HealthTech

Impulse Health

Technogym and Fitness EM.

Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness)

Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Fitness Equipment By Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Other Equipment

Fitness Equipment By User

Home/Individual User

Health Clubs/Gym

Other Commercial User

Fitness Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Fitness Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fitness Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fitness Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fitness Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fitness Equipment Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Fitness Equipment Market Analysis By User

Chapter 7 Fitness Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Fitness Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Fitness Equipment Industry

