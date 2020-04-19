GaN RF Devices Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2022

Detailed Study on the Global GaN RF Devices Market

GaN RF Devices Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

GAN Systems

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Qorvo

Cree

Avago Technologies

Fujitsu Semiconductor

MACOM

Microsemi

Sumitomo Electric Device

ST-Ericsson

United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

WIN Semiconductors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

RF Front-End Equipment

RF Terminal Equipment

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

