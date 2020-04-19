Global Abrasives Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Abrasives Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Abrasives industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Abrasives are inorganic material used for rubbing and shaping the workpieces. These finishing functions provide smooth and reflective surface. Generally, they are used in grinding, polishing, buffing, honing, cutting, drilling, sharpening, lapping, and sanding.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

3M Company

DuPont

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saint Gobain SA

TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides abrasives market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Abrasives By Product

Bonded Abrasives

Coated Abrasives

Raw Superabrasives

Steel Abrasives

Loose Abrasive Grains

Others (Including Nonwoven Abrasives, Etc.)

Abrasives By End-User Analysis

Machinery

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Transportation

Metal Fabrication

Others (Including Construction, Medical Devices, Power Generation, Cleaning And Maintenance, Etc.)

Abrasives By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Abrasives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Abrasives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Abrasives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Abrasives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Abrasives Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Abrasives Market Analysis By End-User Analysis

Chapter 7 Abrasives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Abrasives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Abrasives Industry

