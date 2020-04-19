Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2020 : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Automotive Catalytic Converter industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Automotive catalytic converter market is experiencing a significant growth. Catalytic converter is an emission control device which suppresses the toxic pollutants coming out of combustion chamber by a catalyzing a redox reaction. They are used in exhaust systems to reduce emission of harmful gases like hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides. Catalytic converter is one of the most important parts of an emission control systems in an automobile.

Automotive catalytic converter market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Faurecia SA

Tenneco Inc.

Benteler International AG

Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co. KG

BASF Catalysts LLC

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides automotive catalytic converter market market’s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type:

Two-way oxidation catalytic converter

Three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter

Diesel oxidation catalyst

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Material:

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Catalytic Converter Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 7 Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Catalytic Converter Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Automotive Catalytic Converter Industry

