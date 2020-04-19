Global Fluoropolymer Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Fluoropolymer Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Fluoropolymer industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Fluoropolymer is a specialty polymer that has strong carbon–fluorine bonds. This polymeric resin has properties such as high resistance to solvents, acids, and bases; exceptional electrical insulation, non-adhesive, low friction and high weather resistance. These specialty polymers are widely used in automotive, aircrafts, semiconductors, IT and common household appliances. Advantage of using fluoropolymer is that it is maintenance-free even under severe conditions.



Fluoropolymer market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

3M Company

Arkema SA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. (GFL)

Halopolymer Ojsc

Honeywell International Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Solvay SA

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides fluoropolymer market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Fluoropolymer By Product Types:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Fluoroelastomers

Others

Fluoropolymer By Applications:

Automotive And Transportation

Electrical And Electronics

Chemical Processing

Industrial Equipment

Others

Fluoropolymer By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Fluoropolymer Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fluoropolymer Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fluoropolymer Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fluoropolymer Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fluoropolymer Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Fluoropolymer Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Fluoropolymer Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Fluoropolymer Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Fluoropolymer Industry

