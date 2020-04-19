Global Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Foodservice Packaging and Disposables industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Foodservice packaging and disposable refers packing items that are used for single usage purpose. These packaging is widely used for take away, home deliveries, fast-food joints, supermarkets, catering agencies etc. They are designed for single use after which it is recycled or disposed as solid waste. Therefore, they are hygienic, reduces food contamination and spreading of diseases. They are generally made from plastics, paper, bamboo and bio-resins.

The major companies operating in the foodservice packaging and disposable market are:

Alcan Inc.

Airlite Plastics Co.

Cascades Inc.

Dart Container Corp.

Georgia-Pacific Corp.

Ball Corp.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Fabri-Kal Corp.

Hoffmaster Group Inc.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

International Paper Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Inline Plastics Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Douglas Stephen Plastics, Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Foodservice Packaging and Disposables By Types:

Disposables Disposable Cups Moulded Fibre Plates Paper Plates, Straws ………



Foodservice Packaging Plastic Trays Rigid Plastic Lids Film Lids Wrapping Film ………



Foodservice Packaging and Disposables By End-Use:

Fresh Food

Frozen Or Chilled Food

Dry Food

Ready Meals

Baked and Savoury Products

Milk, Cheese And Dairy Products

Confectionery

Canned And Preserved Foods

Soups, Sauces, Pickles, Oils & Fats, Salt & Pepper

………….

Foodservice Packaging and Disposables By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Industry

