Global Magnetic Bearing Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Magnetic Bearing Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Magnetic Bearing industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

A magnetic bearing is a bearing that supports the moving parts of a machine or equipment without any physical contact. They are able to provide relative motion of the machinery with very less friction and no wear and tear. They are used in several industrial applications such as power generation, petroleum refinery, semiconductors, natural gas handling, machine tool operation, etc. The advantages of magnetic bearings are very low friction, can be used in vacuum and the ability to run without any lubrication. They are used in machines such as turbines, motors, compressors, generators, pumps etc.

The major drivers for this magnetic bearings are emerging markets and innovation. A variety of market drivers such as applications in the new segments such as electrical equipment, bullet trains etc. also fuel the growth for this industry. The market has experienced continuous innovation and growth since inception. The major constraints for this market are high cost, heavy and relatively large size of the magnetic bearings.

The major companies are:

Calnetix

Foshan Genesis

Jiuyishun

Mecos AG

SKF

Wauk Bearing

Tianjin Emaging etc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Magnetic Bearing By Applications:

Oil And Gas

Power Generation

Semiconductor And Vacuum Equipment

Others

Magnetic Bearing By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Magnetic Bearing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Magnetic Bearing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Magnetic Bearing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Magnetic Bearing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Magnetic Bearing Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Magnetic Bearing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Magnetic Bearing Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Magnetic Bearing Industry

