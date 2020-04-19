Global Modified Starch Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Modified Starch Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Modified Starch industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Modified starch is a processed starch. It is derived by physical, enzymatical, or chemical processing of starch. They have stability against excessive heat, acid, shear, time, freezing, etc. Genetically modified starch is used in the production of biodegradable polymers, food additives and non-cellulose feedstock.

Modified starch market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Avebe U.A.

Cargill Inc.

China Essence Group Ltd.

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

KMC, Archer Daniels-Midland Co.

Penford Corp.

Tate and Lyle Plc

Ulrick and Short Ltd.

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Modified Starch By Raw Material:

Corn

Cassava

Potato

Wheat

Others (Rice, Yam, And Tube Roots)

Modified Starch By Function:

Thickening

Stabilizing

Binding

Emulsifying

Others

Modified Starch By Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Others

Modified Starch By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Modified Starch Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Modified Starch Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Modified Starch Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Modified Starch Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Modified Starch Market Analysis By Raw Material

Chapter 6 Modified Starch Market Analysis By Function

Chapter 7 Modified Starch Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Modified Starch Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Modified Starch Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Modified Starch Industry

