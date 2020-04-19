Global Probiotics Market – Business Opportunities, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Probiotics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Probiotics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Probiotics are microorganisms, beneficial for gut health. These microorganisms are good bacteria & yeasts found in human and animal body, foods and supplements. They are popularly found in products such as yogurt, chocolate, etc.
Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Arla Foods
- BioGaia Biologics AB
- ConAgra
- E. I. DuPont
- General Mills Inc.
- Institute Rosell
- Lifeway Foods Inc.
- Mother Dairy Food Processing
- Nebraska Cultures Inc.
- Probi AB
- Royal DSM N.V
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Probiotics By Strain Types
- Lactobacillus
- Streptococcus
- Bifidobacterium
- Yeast
- Spore Formers
- Others
Probiotics By Application
- Food And Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
Probiotics By End-Use
- Human Probiotics
- Animal Probiotics
Probiotics By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
