Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Rare Earth Metals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Rare Earth Metals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Rare earth metals (REM) are chemical elements belonging to the lanthanides group and include scandium and yttrium. Scandium and yttrium are considered as rare earth metal (REM) as they exhibit similar chemical properties. These are metals are available in abundant except radioactive promethium.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Indian Rare Earth

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech Co.

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Molycorp Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Rare Earth Metals By Type:

Lanthanum

Praseodymium

Cerium

Neodymium

Samarium

Promethium

Europium

Dysprosium

Holmium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Thulium

Scandium

Yttrium

Erbium

Ytterbium

Lutetium

Rare Earth Metals By Application:

Magnets

Catalyst

Metallurgy

Ceramics

Phosphors

Glass

Polishing

Rare Earth Metals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Rare Earth Metals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Rare Earth Metals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rare Earth Metals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Rare Earth Metals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Rare Earth Metals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Rare Earth Metals Industry

