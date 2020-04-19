How Coronavirus is Impacting Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2029

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market report?

A critical study of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market share and why? What strategies are the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market? What factors are negatively affecting the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market growth? What will be the value of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market by the end of 2029?

