How Coronavirus is Impacting IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share and Growth Analysis by 2020 – Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity

By [email protected] on April 19, 2020

The global IT-Enabled Healthcare market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this IT-Enabled Healthcare market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.

 
The global IT-enabled healthcare market is categorized into the following segments:
 
IT-enabled Healthcare Software Market, by Type
  • Healthcare System Applications
    • Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
    • Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
      • Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
      • Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
      • Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
      • Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
    • Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
      • Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
      • Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
  • mHealth Applications
IT-enabled Healthcare Services Market, by Type
  • Tele-health
    • Healthcare Diagnostics
    • Remote Patient Monitoring
    • Healthcare Education
    • Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
  • mHealth
    • Solutions for Patients
      • Information and Reference Services
      • Monitoring Services
      • Diagnostic Services
      • Wellness Services
      • Treatment Services
      • Prevention Services
  • Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
    • Emergency Response Services
    • Healthcare Practitioner Support
    • Healthcare Surveillance
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by End-user
  • Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
  • Physicians
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Individuals
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

 

Each market player encompassed in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IT-Enabled Healthcare market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on IT-Enabled Healthcare Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

