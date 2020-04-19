How Coronavirus is Impacting IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share and Growth Analysis by 2020 – Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity

The global IT-Enabled Healthcare market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this IT-Enabled Healthcare market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.

The global IT-enabled healthcare market is categorized into the following segments:

IT-enabled Healthcare Software Market, by Type

Healthcare System Applications Administrative Information Systems (AIS) Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Nursing Information Systems (NIS) Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD) Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on) Ancillary Information Systems (AIS) Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS) Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

mHealth Applications IT-enabled Healthcare Services Market, by Type Tele-health Healthcare Diagnostics Remote Patient Monitoring Healthcare Education Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)

mHealth Solutions for Patients Information and Reference Services Monitoring Services Diagnostic Services Wellness Services Treatment Services Prevention Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions Emergency Response Services Healthcare Practitioner Support Healthcare Surveillance

IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by End-user Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

Physicians

Healthcare Workers

Individuals IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IT-Enabled Healthcare market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on IT-Enabled Healthcare Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the IT-Enabled Healthcare market report?

A critical study of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every IT-Enabled Healthcare market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global IT-Enabled Healthcare landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The IT-Enabled Healthcare market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant IT-Enabled Healthcare market share and why? What strategies are the IT-Enabled Healthcare market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market? What factors are negatively affecting the IT-Enabled Healthcare market growth? What will be the value of the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market by the end of 2029?

