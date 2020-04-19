How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2026

The global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation and Forecast

The global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and region. On the basis of product type, the global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market has been segmented intosynthetic, semi-synthetic and mineral based. On the basis of material type, the cold rolling oils/lubricants market is segmented into steel, copper, aluminium and others (titanium, etc.). Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market in China is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume and value demand. The market in the region will be significantly driven by demand from the end use industry. The growth of the region will be supplemented by increase in steel production across the region. North America is anticipated to be the next big market accounting for a value share of 12.5% by end of the forecast period. Western Europe and Eastern Europe collectively accounted for a share of 22.4% in 2017.

Key players Dominating the Global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market

Some of the players reported in this study on the global cold rolling oils/lubricants market are Croda International PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., BP p.l.c., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Houghton International Inc., Jiangsu Gaoke Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ETNA Products, Inc., Petroyag, Buhmwoo and Ricci S.p.A. Recently, industry players have been focusing on strategic expansion to increase their presence across the globe. In addition, manufacturers have been focusing on research and development to develop new and innovative products to expand their market presence.

Each market player encompassed in the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

