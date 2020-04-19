How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Consumer Mobile Payments Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2026

The global Consumer Mobile Payments market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Consumer Mobile Payments market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Consumer Mobile Payments market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Consumer Mobile Payments market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Consumer Mobile Payments market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

By Region

APEJ

MEA

North America

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

By End-Use Industry

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Airline

Others

By Mode of Payment

Remote Peer-to-peer M-commerce

Proximity Near Field Communication Barcode



Report Structure

The global consumer mobile payments market has been divided into seven geographic regions for the purpose of the study. The Y-o-Y growth as well as the Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis for each region has been highlighted in the report. A market size forecast in terms of U.S dollars for all the seven studied regions along with their individual market attractiveness analysis is accounted for in this vital section of the global consumer mobile payments market report. The global consumer mobile payments market has been segmented on the basis of region, mode of payment and end-use industry. The report mentions the BPS analysis and Y-o-Y growth projections for the different segments in the global consumer mobile payments market. Market dynamics must be understood before entering a market as adopting a wrong strategy could be truly disastrous for the organization. In this all-important section, the macro-economic factors shaping the global consumer mobile payments market are profiled. Drivers impacting the global consumer mobile payments market from both the supply and demand side as well as market restraints have been analyzed. The most important trends in the global consumer mobile payments market along with recent developments to take note of provide the reader with a deluge of information that can be incredibly beneficial.

The next logical step after a thorough market analysis would be identifying the competition. The competition landscape section includes four main subsections. In the market structure subsection, the revenue of the entire global consumer mobile payments market has been provided and a breakup of the prominent player revenue has been contrasted with that of other companies. A competition pie-chart that is extremely easy to understand gives both existing as well as potential entrants in the global consumer mobile payments market an idea of what to expect. Some of the most important players in the global consumer mobile payments market have been profiled by highlighting their key financials, SWOT, revenue and Y-o-Y growth, and operating and net margins. The importance of financial aspects studied such as outstanding day sales, payables period, cash conversion cycle and receivable turnover cannot be overstated. Recent company specific developments and strategies give readers immense insight into how the companies operate and what their future plans are.

Each market player encompassed in the Consumer Mobile Payments market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Consumer Mobile Payments market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Mobile Payments Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Mobile Payments market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Consumer Mobile Payments market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

