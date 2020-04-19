Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronic Shelf Label Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2025

The business intelligence study of the Electronic Shelf Label market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electronic Shelf Label market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electronic Shelf Label market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electronic shelf label market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the electronic shelf label market are Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., and Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. among others

The electronic shelf label market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

By Component

Hardware Labels (Product) Type LCD ESL Segmented E-paper ESL Full-graphic E-paper ESL Infrastructure Access Points (Transceivers & Base Stations) Handheld Devices

Software Pricing and Shelf Management Software Other Digital Infrastructure

Services Support and Maintenance Installation Training and Consulting



By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared (IR)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Beacon

By End-use

Organized Retail Stores Supermarkets& Hypermarkets Malls

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Consumer Electronics (Standalone)

Other Specialty Stores Multi Brand Stores Company-owned/Brand Stores



By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Electronic Shelf Label market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electronic Shelf Label market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Shelf Label Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electronic Shelf Label market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

