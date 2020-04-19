Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronic Shelf Label Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2025

The global Electronic Shelf Label market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electronic Shelf Label market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Electronic Shelf Label market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electronic Shelf Label market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electronic Shelf Label market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electronic shelf label market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the electronic shelf label market are Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., and Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. among others
The electronic shelf label market has been segmented as follows:
Global Electronic Shelf Label Market
By Component
- Hardware
- Labels (Product) Type
- LCD ESL
- Segmented E-paper ESL
- Full-graphic E-paper ESL
- Infrastructure
- Access Points (Transceivers & Base Stations)
- Handheld Devices
- Labels (Product) Type
- Software
- Pricing and Shelf Management Software
- Other Digital Infrastructure
- Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Installation
- Training and Consulting
By Communication Technology
- Radio Frequency (RF)
- Infrared (IR)
- Near-Field Communication (NFC)
- Beacon
By End-use
- Organized Retail Stores
- Supermarkets& Hypermarkets
- Malls
- Drug Store/Pharmacies
- Consumer Electronics (Standalone)
- Other Specialty Stores
- Multi Brand Stores
- Company-owned/Brand Stores
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Electronic Shelf Label market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electronic Shelf Label market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Shelf Label Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electronic Shelf Label market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Electronic Shelf Label market report?
- A critical study of the Electronic Shelf Label market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Electronic Shelf Label market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Electronic Shelf Label landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Electronic Shelf Label market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Electronic Shelf Label market share and why?
- What strategies are the Electronic Shelf Label market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Electronic Shelf Label market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Electronic Shelf Label market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Electronic Shelf Label market by the end of 2029?
