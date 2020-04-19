Organic Phase Change Material Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Organic Phase Change Material Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Organic Phase Change Material industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Organic phase change materials mainly constitute of paraffin and fatty acid based PCM that are derived from crude oil. Phase change materials are products that release or absorb heat when they change from one phase to another. The properties due to which these materials are gaining wide acceptance are non-corrosive, chemically stable, non-toxic, high latent heat of fusion and almost negligible super cooling.

Europe and North America are major contributors to the organic phase change material market owing to its different applications. An upsurge in urbanization and increase in construction activity in Asia Pacific and Latin America is a boosting factor for the organic phase change material market. Middle East and Africa are also substantial contributors.

The major manufacturers of these materials are:

Advansa B.V

BASF SE

Cryopak Inc.

Datum Phase Change Ltd.

DuPont De Nemours & Co.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Organic Phase Change Material By End-User Applications:

Building & Construction

Energy Storage & Thermal Insulation

Electronics

Transportation

HVAC

Commercial Refrigeration

Others (Textiles, Protective Clothing Etc.)

Organic Phase Change Material By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Organic Phase Change Material Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Organic Phase Change Material Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Organic Phase Change Material Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Organic Phase Change Material Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Organic Phase Change Material Market Analysis By End-User Applications

Chapter 6 Organic Phase Change Material Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Organic Phase Change Material Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Organic Phase Change Material Industry

