Polyphthalamide Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Polyphthalamide Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Polyphthalamide industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a semi-crystalline, aromatic high performance polyamide belonging to nylon family. It has properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance and less moisture absorbency. Hence, it can substitute metals in automotive and chemical environment for high temperature applications. In addition, polyphthalamide is beneficial as it is recyclable and can be recovered as energy effectively owing to processing conditions.

The global market for polyphthalamide is expected to rise significantly due to growth of its certain end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and electrical segments. The major factor in driving the demand for polyphthalamide is increasing number of automotive sales, growth of the aircraft industry and increase in production of mobile phones using the polyphthalamide. The growing substitution of polyphthalamide with metal in various applications is also expected to boost the market. The major constraint in this market is the cost of production of polyphthalamide is too high.

The major companies in the polyphthalamide market are:

Akro Plastics GMBH

Arkema SA

DuPont Nemours & Co.

EMS Chemie Holding AG

Eurotec, Propolymers Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Polyone Corporation

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyphthalamide By Type

Unfilled

Mineral Filled

Glass Fiber Filled

Carbon Fiber Filled

Polyphthalamide By Application

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

Consumer & Personal Care

Others

Polyphthalamide By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Polyphthalamide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyphthalamide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyphthalamide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyphthalamide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyphthalamide Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyphthalamide Industry

