Polyphthalamide Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Polyphthalamide Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Polyphthalamide industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a semi-crystalline, aromatic high performance polyamide belonging to nylon family. It has properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance and less moisture absorbency. Hence, it can substitute metals in automotive and chemical environment for high temperature applications. In addition, polyphthalamide is beneficial as it is recyclable and can be recovered as energy effectively owing to processing conditions.
The global market for polyphthalamide is expected to rise significantly due to growth of its certain end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and electrical segments. The major factor in driving the demand for polyphthalamide is increasing number of automotive sales, growth of the aircraft industry and increase in production of mobile phones using the polyphthalamide. The growing substitution of polyphthalamide with metal in various applications is also expected to boost the market. The major constraint in this market is the cost of production of polyphthalamide is too high.
The major companies in the polyphthalamide market are:
- Akro Plastics GMBH
- Arkema SA
- DuPont Nemours & Co.
- EMS Chemie Holding AG
- Eurotec, Propolymers Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Polyone Corporation
- SABIC
- Solvay S.A.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Polyphthalamide By Type
- Unfilled
- Mineral Filled
- Glass Fiber Filled
- Carbon Fiber Filled
Polyphthalamide By Application
- Automotive
- Electronics & Electrical
- Industrial Equipment & Apparatus
- Consumer & Personal Care
- Others
Polyphthalamide By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Polyphthalamide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Polyphthalamide Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Polyphthalamide Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Polyphthalamide Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyphthalamide Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyphthalamide Industry
