Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Research Trends Analysis by 2027

The latest report on the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market.

The report reveals that the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Increasing ticket prices hampering the market for family/indoor entertainment centres in North America

The North America region is currently facing stagnation in terms of income of the middle class population. This is expected to affect consumer spending on family entertainment centres. Ticket prices of entertainment centres is increasing constantly owing to various economic factors. Ticket prices also vary based on the location of the family entertainment centres, which is another factor hampering revenue growth of the FEC market over the forecast period.

Customer retention is becoming a challenging task for family entertainment centres

Family entertainment centres are facing challenges in attracting visitors on a repeating basis. Entertainment centres face this problem because they cannot make changes in their offerings constantly and immediately. This is due to significant investment required in changing the offerings. Also, FECs are unable change or set up new rides because of land and cost constraints. This is a major challenge responsible for significantly limiting revenue growth of FECs in the long run.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by FEC Type

In terms of value, the arcade studios segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market during the assessment period. VR gaming zones are expected to register moderate y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the VR gaming zones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the assessment period. In 2017, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,081.9 Mn and is expected to witness a steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.With an increasing number of malls in various cities of North America, consumers visit these malls on weekends, usually for shopping and spending time at restaurants. The presence of entertainment centres at these malls allows customers to spend quality time with their family and friends, while playing games and other indoor sports. Hence, entertainment centres are becoming favourite hangout places for families with a combination of shopping, eating, and play area. Family entertainment centres are attracting families in large numbers, which is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market.

