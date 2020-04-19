The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Parking Meter Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2030

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Parking Meter market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Parking Meter market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Parking Meter market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Parking Meter market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Parking Meter market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Parking Meter market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Parking Meter market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Parking Meter market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Parking Meter market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Parking Meter market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Parking Meter market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Parking Meter market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Some of the major players in the global parking meter market with the significant developments are Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International and Worldwide Parking, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Technology

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others (Institutions, Residential etc.)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Parking Mode

Pay & Display

Plate

Space

Others

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Parking Meter in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Parking Meter market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Parking Meter market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Parking Meter market?

