The impact of the coronavirus on the Emerging Opportunities in Herpes Labialis Treatment Market with Current Trends Analysis

The latest study on the Herpes Labialis Treatment market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Herpes Labialis Treatment market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Herpes Labialis Treatment market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Herpes Labialis Treatment market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Herpes Labialis Treatment market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Herpes Labialis Treatment market.

the demand for herpes labialis treatment in near future. Apart from increasing prevalence of viral infections and rising R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions among the leading companies will also play a crucial role in uplifting the market performance.

With over 35% value share, North America stood the top market for herpes labialis treatment in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period, followed by Western Europe, which recorded over 20% share of the total market value in 2017. APEJ and MEA are also slated for decent market value shares over the assessment period. The North American market is foreseen to take a moderate leap from US$ 310.3 Mn (2017) to US$ 457.1 Mn by the end of forecast period at a CAGR of 3.9%. While the US is expected to maintain dominance, Canada is presumed to witness higher growth during the 10-year period. Increasing efforts and investments in examining clinical efficacy of drugs through research and development, frequent product innovation, and rapid development of cost-effective and advanced treatment options are identified to be the key factors strengthening the growth of North America’s market for herpes labialis treatment.

US-based Companies Lead Market, Extended Product Portfolio Remains Paramount

A majority of US-based leaders in market are concentrating on new product launches through organic and inorganic growth. While strategic collaborations are likely to provide the market with a significant thrust, expansion of existing product portfolio is likely to be the agenda for key players. As FDI policies regulating the pharmaceuticals industry within developing economies are often considered relatively more liberal, established global herpes labialis treatment market players are most likely to amplify their mark within developing regions over the forecast period.

Pfizer Inc. , one of the leading players in herpes labialis treatment market, is a New York-based company. With a flagship product – Acyclovir sodium injection, which is a pharmaceutical product used as an antiviral agent, this brand sells in two segments viz. essential health and innovative health. Acquisition of a leader in biosimilar and injectable – Hospira Inc. has helped the company to expand its portfolio in herpes injectable.

Mylan NV , based in Canonsburg, is a leader in Valacyclovir, Acyclovir, and Famciclovir. While the company already has a diversified product portfolio including a vast range of generics and specialty products, it has recently widened its R&D infrastructure post-acquisition of Meda Pharma. Generic drug approvals seem to be a booster for several opportunities in the herpes infection treatment market. In April 2017, Mylan Pharmaceuticals (subsidiary) received US FDA’s final approval for Acyclovir Ointment USP.

Abbott Laboratories is based in Illinois and specializes in Acyclovir Sodium – an injectable antiviral agent. With a broad portfolio serving over 150 countries, the company is currently focusing on expanding its presence in Indian, Chinese, Russian, Colombian, and a few other developing markets. Growing R&D expenditure is foreseen to aid the company in near future. The company divested its branded generics business in developed markets and retained the business in emerging markets in order to capitalize the growing emerging branded generics market.

COVID-19 Impact on Herpes Labialis Treatment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Herpes Labialis Treatment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Herpes Labialis Treatment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

